Acorn Creek Capital LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 82,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 75,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 125,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $130.05 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

