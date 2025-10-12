JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,014 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $57,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after acquiring an additional 69,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 311,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after buying an additional 84,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.09 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

