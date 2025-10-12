Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires 80 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Alta Advisers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $354.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $320.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $379.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.09.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

