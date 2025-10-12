Gibson Capital LLC Decreases Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Gibson Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $556.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.04.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

