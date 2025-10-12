Prostatis Group LLC Trims Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Prostatis Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $278.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.68. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $301.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.62.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

