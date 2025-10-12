Clarendon Private LLC Boosts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Clarendon Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 65.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 41.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the sale, the director owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $632.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $615.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.34. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.95 and a twelve month high of $640.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

