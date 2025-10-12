Alta Advisers Ltd Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,244,000 after acquiring an additional 825,965 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $194,834,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,784,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 58.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,865,000 after buying an additional 414,802 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,180,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $616.15 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $688.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $641.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total transaction of $3,551,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,249.60. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total transaction of $1,415,710.71. Following the sale, the director owned 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,600.46. This trade represents a 89.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

