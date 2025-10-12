HCI Group, Inc. $HCI Shares Sold by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 8,320.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 25,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 25,211 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCI opened at $183.91 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $199.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.17.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.71. HCI Group had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 18.58%.The company had revenue of $221.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.98 million. On average, analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.25.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

