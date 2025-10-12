Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 23.4%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $86.09 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.26 and its 200 day moving average is $82.15.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

