Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Acquires 12,867 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.54 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

