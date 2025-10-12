SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF $RPG

SPC Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 45,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 264,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 3.1%

RPG opened at $46.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

