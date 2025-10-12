SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 9,192 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 492,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 93,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

CGXU opened at $29.32 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $30.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

