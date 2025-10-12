Board of the Pension Protection Fund Boosts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Board of the Pension Protection Fund increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1,350.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies makes up 1.6% of Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total value of $3,468,778.04. Following the sale, the director owned 61,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,029,861.32. This represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total value of $1,106,197.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748,812.80. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY opened at $567.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.36. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $419.00 and a 1-year high of $595.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TDY shares. Barclays started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $606.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.25.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read More

