Means Investment CO. Inc. Grows Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.6% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 69.7% in the first quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $149.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

