Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $326.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $337.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.15.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.