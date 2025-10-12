Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 376.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.55.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.7%

MDLZ opened at $61.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.