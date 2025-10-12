G2 Capital Management LLC OH Buys Shares of 47,548 Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCY

G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BSCY stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.