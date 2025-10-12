G2 Capital Management LLC OH Buys Shares of 47,548 Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCY

G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of BSCY stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.
