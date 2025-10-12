iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD Shares Acquired by Libra Wealth LLC

Libra Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,173,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,979,000 after acquiring an additional 905,045 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 700,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,205,000 after purchasing an additional 75,690 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 245,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 73,830 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,083,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after purchasing an additional 67,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 621,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,779,000 after purchasing an additional 66,160 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $91.84 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $95.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.93.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

