Clarendon Private LLC Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Clarendon Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.1%
NYSE:CP opened at $74.90 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $83.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.56%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
