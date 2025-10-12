Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Sells 543 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF $IYK

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 504.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 286.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $63.18 and a 1 year high of $73.25.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

