Clarendon Private LLC Sells 816 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Clarendon Private LLC lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $140.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.73 and a 52-week high of $145.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.17. The stock has a market cap of $156.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

