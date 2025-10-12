Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Shares Acquired by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,987 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 3.7% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $13,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $66.04 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.46.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

