Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU Shares Purchased by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 52,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.