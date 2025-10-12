Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Lowers Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY cut its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 64.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Citigroup cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.78.

Shares of GEHC opened at $71.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

