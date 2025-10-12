Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,228,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $201.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

