Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFR Capital LLC. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 60,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,564,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.73.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $414.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $476.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $418.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.03. The company has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.