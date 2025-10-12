Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Holdings Trimmed by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,804,000 after purchasing an additional 282,050 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $529,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,494,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,920,000 after purchasing an additional 105,875 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 75,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $227.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.94. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.62 and a 1 year high of $257.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

