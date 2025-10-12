Aberdeen Group plc Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.09% of Sherwin-Williams worth $78,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,023,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,341 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $265,510,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 601.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,339,000 after purchasing an additional 719,965 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 223.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 615,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,883,000 after purchasing an additional 424,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 367.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 537,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,590,000 after purchasing an additional 422,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.2%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $332.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The company has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.43.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $395.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.60.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

