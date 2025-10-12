Capital Management Associates Inc Purchases 167 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $656.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $654.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $610.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $677.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

