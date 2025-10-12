Hager Investment Management Services LLC Invests $61,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.7%

IVV stock opened at $656.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $684.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $677.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $654.83 and a 200-day moving average of $610.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

