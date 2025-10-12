waypoint wealth counsel Invests $287,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,122.20.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total transaction of $1,003,875.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,516,928.77. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,737 shares of company stock worth $16,798,825. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 3.2%

NOW stock opened at $888.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $909.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $932.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

