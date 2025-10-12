Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $656.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $677.20. The firm has a market cap of $684.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $654.83 and its 200 day moving average is $610.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

