Callan Family Office LLC Acquires 30,790 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,790 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,381,000 after buying an additional 3,421,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,925,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,787,000 after buying an additional 95,359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,340,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,911,000 after buying an additional 221,958 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,870,000 after buying an additional 195,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,591,000 after buying an additional 93,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Unilever stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $65.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.31%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

