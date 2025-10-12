H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 167.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $656.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $684.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $654.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $610.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $677.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

