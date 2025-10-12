Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Baxter International Inc. $BAX

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lowered its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.8% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 183,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 39.9% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 34.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 21,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 24.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Baxter International Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.58. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 1.42%.The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Baxter International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.420-2.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -226.67%.

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.