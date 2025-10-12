Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by 1858 Wealth Management LLC

1858 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 54.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,140,000 after acquiring an additional 198,089 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 859.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.71.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.6%

ZTS stock opened at $141.05 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.34 and a 1-year high of $196.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

