1858 Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 912 Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

1858 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 912 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Tribune Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,812,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 127,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $233.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $267.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clean Harbors

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In related news, CEO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.50 per share, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,359,718.50. The trade was a 2.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 836 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.64, for a total transaction of $195,323.04. Following the sale, the director owned 9,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,232.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.