Bricktown Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Bricktown Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,400 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Bricktown Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bricktown Capital LLC owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $34,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Rector Church Wardens & Vestrymen of Trinity Church in the City of New York bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $179,665,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 494.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 790,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,971,000 after purchasing an additional 657,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 833,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,972,000 after purchasing an additional 428,735 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,230,000 after purchasing an additional 376,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 759,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,400,000 after purchasing an additional 336,296 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACWI opened at $135.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.63. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $140.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

