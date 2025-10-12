Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Sold by waypoint wealth counsel

waypoint wealth counsel cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the quarter. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.9%

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

