waypoint wealth counsel Has $434,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

waypoint wealth counsel grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,898,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,934 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,570,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,999,000 after acquiring an additional 181,835 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,277 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,519,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $627,573,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,971,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,670 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $83.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.55. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.