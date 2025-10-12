Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI Shares Bought by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,017 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $21,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.27 and a 1 year high of $91.61.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

