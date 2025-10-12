VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 80,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 117,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $98.05 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

