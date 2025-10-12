Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 581.6% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 323.7% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.44. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $100.43.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.3428 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.