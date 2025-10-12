The Boeing Company $BA Shares Purchased by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 37,354 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 2.8% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $47,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Boeing by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Boeing by 19.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $227,365,000 after buying an additional 218,049 shares during the last quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,859,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.91.

Boeing Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $211.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

