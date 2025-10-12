QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Bought by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,099 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 3.3% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $57,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $153.64 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The company has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,745 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.