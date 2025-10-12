Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 56,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.3% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,606,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 974.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,612,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,142 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.19 and its 200-day moving average is $95.15. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $97.51.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2945 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

