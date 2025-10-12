Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Shares Sold by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.7% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $14,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $26.01.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

