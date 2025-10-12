Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Takes $811,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natural Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the second quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 157,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.4% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 863,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,509,000 after buying an additional 36,585 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $225.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The firm has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.02%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.71, for a total value of $2,437,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,148,157.78. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,343.32. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,240 shares of company stock valued at $12,980,578 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.29.

Get Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.