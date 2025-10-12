Apollon Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Apollon Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,966 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,395,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,154 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,710,665,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,562,427,000 after purchasing an additional 823,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,594,770.45. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,083,877. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $101.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $812.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.26. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.37 and a twelve month high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

