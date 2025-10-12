Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Sells 3,108 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.1897 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.